Miguel Rojas and his .350 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .222 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.

In 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 70 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (15.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .229 AVG .216 .299 OBP .268 .295 SLG .250 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings