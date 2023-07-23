Miguel Rojas and his .350 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .222 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
  • In 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 70 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (15.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 36
.229 AVG .216
.299 OBP .268
.295 SLG .250
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
16/10 K/BB 14/8
4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.84 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
