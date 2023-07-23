Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas and his .350 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .222 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
- In 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 70 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (15.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.229
|AVG
|.216
|.299
|OBP
|.268
|.295
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.84 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
