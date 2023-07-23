On Sunday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .196 with eight doubles, 23 home runs and 52 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 145th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 40th in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 39 of 80 games this season (48.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.3%).

He has homered in 19 games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his chances at the plate.

Muncy has an RBI in 34 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 46 .227 AVG .173 .376 OBP .291 .504 SLG .444 13 XBH 18 10 HR 13 21 RBI 38 36/26 K/BB 56/26 0 SB 1

