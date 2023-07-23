Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .196 with eight doubles, 23 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 145th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 40th in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 39 of 80 games this season (48.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.3%).
- He has homered in 19 games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Muncy has an RBI in 34 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|46
|.227
|AVG
|.173
|.376
|OBP
|.291
|.504
|SLG
|.444
|13
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|13
|21
|RBI
|38
|36/26
|K/BB
|56/26
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez (7-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
