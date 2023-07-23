James Outman and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .244.

Outman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (48 of 90), with multiple hits 20 times (22.2%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Outman has driven home a run in 23 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 35 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 48 .256 AVG .235 .336 OBP .332 .411 SLG .438 10 XBH 16 4 HR 8 21 RBI 21 53/12 K/BB 59/21 8 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings