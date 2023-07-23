James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:30 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
James Outman and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .244.
- Outman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (48 of 90), with multiple hits 20 times (22.2%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Outman has driven home a run in 23 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 35 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|48
|.256
|AVG
|.235
|.336
|OBP
|.332
|.411
|SLG
|.438
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|21
|53/12
|K/BB
|59/21
|8
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
