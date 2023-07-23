The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 4-for-5) against the Rangers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 128 hits and an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .587.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

In 77.3% of his 97 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has driven in a run in 41 games this year (42.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 62.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (21.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .322 AVG .338 .390 OBP .430 .539 SLG .628 23 XBH 34 8 HR 12 28 RBI 42 36/20 K/BB 42/28 8 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings