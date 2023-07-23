Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 4-for-5) against the Rangers.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 128 hits and an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .587.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- In 77.3% of his 97 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 41 games this year (42.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 62.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (21.6%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.322
|AVG
|.338
|.390
|OBP
|.430
|.539
|SLG
|.628
|23
|XBH
|34
|8
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|42
|36/20
|K/BB
|42/28
|8
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Perez (7-3) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.84, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
