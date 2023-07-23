The Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) match up with the Texas Rangers (58-41) after Freddie Freeman homered twice in a 16-3 victory over the Rangers. The game begins at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Emmet Sheehan (3-0) for the Dodgers and Martin Perez (7-3) for the Rangers.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.84 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers' Sheehan (3-0) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.91, a 1.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.169.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Sheehan has four starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Perez is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Perez has put up 14 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 18 appearances this season.

