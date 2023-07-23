Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Rangers on July 23, 2023
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 48 walks and 70 RBI (128 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .331/.412/.587 on the year.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .571 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .278/.381/.569 on the season.
- Betts has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a double, four walks and two RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 112 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .272/.340/.449 slash line on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .260/.335/.512 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
