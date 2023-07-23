The Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with the Texas Rangers (58-41) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, July 23 at 2:35 PM ET. Emmet Sheehan will get the call for the Dodgers, while Martin Perez will take the mound for the Rangers.

The Dodgers are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (-105). The total is 10 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.84 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 48, or 60%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a record of 48-32 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 15 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 10-12 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Max Muncy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -450 - 1st

