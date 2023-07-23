How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers will play on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rangers Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 161 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles' .457 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).
- Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (554 total).
- The Dodgers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .336.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Dodgers have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.256).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Emmet Sheehan (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Sheehan has collected two quality starts this season.
- Sheehan has put up four starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-4
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/18/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Tyler Wells
|7/19/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Dean Kremer
|7/21/2023
|Rangers
|W 11-5
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 16-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Dane Dunning
|7/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Martín Pérez
|7/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|José Berríos
|7/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Chris Bassitt
|7/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Williamson
|7/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.