The Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers will play on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 161 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .457 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (554 total).

The Dodgers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .336.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

The Dodgers have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.256).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Emmet Sheehan (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Sheehan has collected two quality starts this season.

Sheehan has put up four starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Orioles W 6-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Grayson Rodriguez 7/18/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers W 11-5 Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers W 16-3 Away Bobby Miller Dane Dunning 7/23/2023 Rangers - Away Emmet Sheehan Martín Pérez 7/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds - Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds - Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver

