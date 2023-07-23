Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. A 10-run over/under is listed in the game.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Los Angeles games have gone over the set total five times in a row, and the average total in this span was 9.4 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 80 total times this season. They've finished 48-32 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 48-32 (60%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-36-5).

The Dodgers have a 6-7-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 28-24 14-17 42-23 44-26 12-14

