Dodgers vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (58-41) going head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) at 2:35 PM ET (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-0) to the mound, while Martin Perez (7-3) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rangers Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has a record of 48-32 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 554 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Orioles
|W 6-4
|Emmet Sheehan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 18
|@ Orioles
|W 10-3
|Michael Grove vs Tyler Wells
|July 19
|@ Orioles
|L 8-5
|Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer
|July 21
|@ Rangers
|W 11-5
|Tony Gonsolin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 22
|@ Rangers
|W 16-3
|Bobby Miller vs Dane Dunning
|July 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Martín Pérez
|July 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael Grove vs José Berríos
|July 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Julio Urías vs Chris Bassitt
|July 26
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 28
|Reds
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Williamson
|July 29
|Reds
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luke Weaver
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.