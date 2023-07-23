Sunday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (58-41) going head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) at 2:35 PM ET (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-0) to the mound, while Martin Perez (7-3) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 48-32 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 554 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule