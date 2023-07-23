Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (17.5%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|38
|.205
|AVG
|.209
|.263
|OBP
|.281
|.452
|SLG
|.455
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|19
|25/5
|K/BB
|43/10
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
