The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has homered (17.5%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.6% of his games this season, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 38 .205 AVG .209 .263 OBP .281 .452 SLG .455 9 XBH 11 4 HR 8 12 RBI 19 25/5 K/BB 43/10 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings