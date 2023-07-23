Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:30 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Martin Perez and the Texas RangersJuly 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 19, when he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .118 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- In 12 of 35 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.128
|AVG
|.109
|.241
|OBP
|.167
|.128
|SLG
|.145
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez (7-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
