Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Martin Perez and the Texas RangersJuly 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 19, when he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .118 with two doubles and 10 walks.

In 12 of 35 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .128 AVG .109 .241 OBP .167 .128 SLG .145 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings