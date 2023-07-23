Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Martin Perez and the Texas RangersJuly 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 19, when he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .118 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • In 12 of 35 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.128 AVG .109
.241 OBP .167
.128 SLG .145
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
12/7 K/BB 16/3
1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Perez (7-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
