The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .291.

He ranks 14th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 in his last outings.

Smith has had a hit in 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (30.6%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this year (18.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 47.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58.3% of his games this season (42 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .312 AVG .272 .407 OBP .396 .576 SLG .426 13 XBH 14 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 24/19 K/BB 19/27 0 SB 1

