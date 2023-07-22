Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .291.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 in his last outings.
- Smith has had a hit in 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (30.6%).
- He has gone deep in 13 games this year (18.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 47.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58.3% of his games this season (42 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.312
|AVG
|.272
|.407
|OBP
|.396
|.576
|SLG
|.426
|13
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|24/19
|K/BB
|19/27
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks fifth, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 61st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.