From July 20-23, Sam Burns will take to the course at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom to play in the 2023 The Open Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,383 yards, with a purse of $16,500,000.00 on the line.

Sam Burns Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Burns has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Burns has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -7 278 0 17 0 4 $3.6M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Burns has an average finishing position of 59th in his past two appearances at this event.

Burns made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set for a longer 7,383 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at -3 per tournament.

The average course Burns has played in the past year has been eight yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns shot poorly over the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

Burns was better than 34% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Burns did not record a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Burns carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Burns recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In that most recent outing, Burns' performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Burns ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.6.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Burns carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Burns Odds to Win: +8000

