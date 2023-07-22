Russell Henley will compete from July 20-23 in the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom, taking on a par-71, 7,383-yard course.

Looking to wager on Henley at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Henley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Henley has finished in the top 20 in four of his past five events.

Henley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments.

Henley has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -8 277 1 16 3 4 $4.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Henley's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 48th.

Henley made the cut in four of his past eight entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,383-yard length for this week's event.

Players have carded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Henley has played i the last year (7,322 yards) is 61 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,383).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 36th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 75th percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

Henley was better than 63% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Henley carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Henley recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Henley's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Henley's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Henley finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Henley Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.