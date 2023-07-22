The 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will have Peter Kuest as part of the field in Truckee, California from July 20-23, up against the par-71, 7,480-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Peter Kuest Insights

Kuest has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times in his last 18 rounds.

Kuest has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Kuest has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kuest has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 23 -13 273 0 4 1 1 $667,218

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,480 yards, 475 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Kuest will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,353 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -10. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 69th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.00).

Kuest shot better than only 18% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.50.

Kuest recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Kuest carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Kuest's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average (5.2).

At that most recent competition, Kuest carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Kuest ended the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kuest finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards

