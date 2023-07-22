The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (101) this season while batting .278 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

In 68 of 93 games this year (73.1%) Betts has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).

In 24.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (41.9%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (18.3%).

In 58.1% of his games this year (54 of 93), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (20.4%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .311 AVG .250 .403 OBP .364 .659 SLG .500 27 XBH 25 15 HR 12 31 RBI 36 36/25 K/BB 34/35 3 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings