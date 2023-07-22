Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (101) this season while batting .278 with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- In 68 of 93 games this year (73.1%) Betts has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
- In 24.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (41.9%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (18.3%).
- In 58.1% of his games this year (54 of 93), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (20.4%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.311
|AVG
|.250
|.403
|OBP
|.364
|.659
|SLG
|.500
|27
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|36
|36/25
|K/BB
|34/35
|3
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (8-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7).
