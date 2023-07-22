Miguel Rojas -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .221 with 11 doubles and 17 walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 36 of 69 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.4%).

In 69 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (15.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 29.0% of his games this year (20 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .229 AVG .214 .299 OBP .262 .295 SLG .250 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 13/7 4 SB 3

