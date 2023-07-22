Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .221 with 11 doubles and 17 walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 36 of 69 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.4%).
- In 69 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (15.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 29.0% of his games this year (20 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.229
|AVG
|.214
|.299
|OBP
|.262
|.295
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/7
|4
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (8-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
