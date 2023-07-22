Miguel Rojas -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .221 with 11 doubles and 17 walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 36 of 69 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.4%).
  • In 69 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (15.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 29.0% of his games this year (20 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 35
.229 AVG .214
.299 OBP .262
.295 SLG .250
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
16/10 K/BB 13/7
4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Dunning (8-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
