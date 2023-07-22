After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .188 with seven doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.

Muncy has recorded a hit in 38 of 79 games this season (48.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.2%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (22.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.8% of his games this season, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (51.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 45 .227 AVG .159 .376 OBP .279 .504 SLG .414 13 XBH 16 10 HR 12 21 RBI 36 36/26 K/BB 55/25 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings