After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .188 with seven doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Muncy has recorded a hit in 38 of 79 games this season (48.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.2%).
  • Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (22.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.8% of his games this season, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 41 times this season (51.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 45
.227 AVG .159
.376 OBP .279
.504 SLG .414
13 XBH 16
10 HR 12
21 RBI 36
36/26 K/BB 55/25
0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
  • The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning (8-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks fifth, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
