Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .188 with seven doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.
- Muncy has recorded a hit in 38 of 79 games this season (48.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.2%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (22.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.8% of his games this season, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (51.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|45
|.227
|AVG
|.159
|.376
|OBP
|.279
|.504
|SLG
|.414
|13
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|36
|36/26
|K/BB
|55/25
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (8-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks fifth, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.