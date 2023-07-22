Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .251 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- In 43.2% of his 74 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (21.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.1%).
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.231
|AVG
|.271
|.330
|OBP
|.369
|.462
|SLG
|.469
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/14
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
