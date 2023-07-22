The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .251 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

In 43.2% of his 74 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (21.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.1%).

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .231 AVG .271 .330 OBP .369 .462 SLG .469 11 XBH 11 5 HR 4 14 RBI 11 23/13 K/BB 20/14 1 SB 1

