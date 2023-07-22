James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Outman is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (47 of 89), with more than one hit 20 times (22.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Outman has driven in a run in 22 games this season (24.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.256
|AVG
|.234
|.336
|OBP
|.330
|.411
|SLG
|.443
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|20
|53/12
|K/BB
|58/20
|8
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7).
