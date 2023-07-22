The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Outman is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (47 of 89), with more than one hit 20 times (22.5%).

He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Outman has driven in a run in 22 games this season (24.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .256 AVG .234 .336 OBP .330 .411 SLG .443 10 XBH 16 4 HR 8 21 RBI 20 53/12 K/BB 58/20 8 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings