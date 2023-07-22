The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Outman is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (47 of 89), with more than one hit 20 times (22.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Outman has driven in a run in 22 games this season (24.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 47
.256 AVG .234
.336 OBP .330
.411 SLG .443
10 XBH 16
4 HR 8
21 RBI 20
53/12 K/BB 58/20
8 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.