Freddie Freeman -- batting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two walks) against the Rangers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.568) and OPS (.975) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 74 of 96 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 38 times (39.6%).

He has homered in 17.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.6%).

He has scored a run in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 51 .322 AVG .327 .390 OBP .422 .539 SLG .594 23 XBH 32 8 HR 10 28 RBI 39 36/20 K/BB 42/28 8 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings