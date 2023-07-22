Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- batting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two walks) against the Rangers.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.568) and OPS (.975) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 74 of 96 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 38 times (39.6%).
- He has homered in 17.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.6%).
- He has scored a run in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|51
|.322
|AVG
|.327
|.390
|OBP
|.422
|.539
|SLG
|.594
|23
|XBH
|32
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|39
|36/20
|K/BB
|42/28
|8
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks fifth, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 61st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.