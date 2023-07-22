Freddie Freeman -- batting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two walks) against the Rangers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.568) and OPS (.975) this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Freeman has had a hit in 74 of 96 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 38 times (39.6%).
  • He has homered in 17.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Freeman has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.6%).
  • He has scored a run in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 51
.322 AVG .327
.390 OBP .422
.539 SLG .594
23 XBH 32
8 HR 10
28 RBI 39
36/20 K/BB 42/28
8 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning (8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks fifth, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 61st.
