The Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) visit the Texas Rangers (58-40) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.91 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (5-1, 4.25 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

  • Miller (5-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 10th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
  • The 24-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.25, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.192.
  • He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
  • In nine starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
  • He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

  • Dunning (8-2) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
  • Dunning has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Dunning is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 21 outings this season.
  • The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.