The Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) visit the Texas Rangers (58-40) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.91 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (5-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.25, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.192.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (8-2) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.

Dunning has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Dunning is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 21 outings this season.

The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

