Dodgers vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 22
The Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) visit the Texas Rangers (58-40) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.91 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (5-1, 4.25 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.91 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- Miller (5-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.25, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.192.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- In nine starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- Dunning (8-2) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
- Dunning has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Dunning is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 21 outings this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.