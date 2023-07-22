You can see player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Marcus Semien and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers prior to their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Betts Stats

Betts has 101 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .278/.382/.573 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 21 1-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 124 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .325/.407/.568 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 21 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 6 0 at Mets Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.341/.444 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .261/.334/.513 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.