Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Rangers on July 22, 2023
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:50 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can see player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Marcus Semien and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers prior to their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Globe Life Field.
Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 101 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .278/.382/.573 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 124 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .325/.407/.568 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .272/.341/.444 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .261/.334/.513 slash line so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
