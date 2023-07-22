When the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) and Texas Rangers (58-40) match up at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 22, Bobby Miller will get the nod for the Dodgers, while the Rangers will send Dane Dunning to the hill. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-135). The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (5-1, 4.25 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.91 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 36-27 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Max Muncy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Will Smith 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -400 - 1st

