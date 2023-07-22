Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Dane Dunning, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 156 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .452.

The Dodgers' .246 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (538 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers are third in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.258).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Miller heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller enters this matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles W 6-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Grayson Rodriguez 7/18/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers W 11-5 Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bobby Miller Dane Dunning 7/23/2023 Rangers - Away Emmet Sheehan Martín Pérez 7/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds - Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson

