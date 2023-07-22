Dane Dunning will try to shut down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on his Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+105). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Los Angeles' past four games has been 9.4, a stretch during which the Dodgers and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 59.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (47-32).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 38-29 (56.7%).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Los Angeles has played in 96 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-36-5).

The Dodgers have a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 27-24 13-17 42-23 43-26 12-14

