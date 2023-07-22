Dodgers vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (58-40) and Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 22.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.91 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Rangers Player Props
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 47 (59.5%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 36-27, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 538 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Bobby Miller vs Max Scherzer
|July 17
|@ Orioles
|W 6-4
|Emmet Sheehan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 18
|@ Orioles
|W 10-3
|Michael Grove vs Tyler Wells
|July 19
|@ Orioles
|L 8-5
|Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer
|July 21
|@ Rangers
|W 11-5
|Tony Gonsolin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Dane Dunning
|July 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Martín Pérez
|July 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael Grove vs José Berríos
|July 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Julio Urías vs Chris Bassitt
|July 26
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 28
|Reds
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Williamson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.