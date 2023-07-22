Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (58-40) and Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 22.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.91 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Dodgers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 47 (59.5%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 36-27, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 538 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule