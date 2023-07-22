On Saturday, David Peralta (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .273 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 60.8% of his games this season (48 of 79), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this year, Peralta has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 24 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 44 .297 AVG .255 .339 OBP .288 .515 SLG .328 10 XBH 7 6 HR 1 21 RBI 14 17/6 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings