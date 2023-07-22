On Saturday, David Peralta (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .273 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 60.8% of his games this season (48 of 79), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.4% of his games this year, Peralta has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 24 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 44
.297 AVG .255
.339 OBP .288
.515 SLG .328
10 XBH 7
6 HR 1
21 RBI 14
17/6 K/BB 24/7
1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning (8-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
