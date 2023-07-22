David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, David Peralta (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .273 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 60.8% of his games this season (48 of 79), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, Peralta has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 24 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|44
|.297
|AVG
|.255
|.339
|OBP
|.288
|.515
|SLG
|.328
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|14
|17/6
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (8-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 61st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.