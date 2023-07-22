The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Taylor has recorded a hit in 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%), including six multi-hit games (9.5%).
  • In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.5%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Taylor has had an RBI in 18 games this year (28.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 38
.205 AVG .209
.263 OBP .281
.452 SLG .455
9 XBH 11
4 HR 8
12 RBI 19
25/5 K/BB 43/10
4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks fifth, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
