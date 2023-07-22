Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%), including six multi-hit games (9.5%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.5%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has had an RBI in 18 games this year (28.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|38
|.205
|AVG
|.209
|.263
|OBP
|.281
|.452
|SLG
|.455
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|19
|25/5
|K/BB
|43/10
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks fifth, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
