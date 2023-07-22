The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%), including six multi-hit games (9.5%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.5%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has had an RBI in 18 games this year (28.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 38 .205 AVG .209 .263 OBP .281 .452 SLG .455 9 XBH 11 4 HR 8 12 RBI 19 25/5 K/BB 43/10 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings