After the second round of the Barracuda Championship, Chesson Hadley is in 12th at -7.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Hadley has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Hadley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Hadley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Hadley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -7 264 0 11 0 1 $881,036

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Hadley's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 29th.

Hadley has four made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Hadley finished 12th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) measures 7,480 yards for this tournament, 463 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Courses that Hadley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,255 yards, 225 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 16th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Hadley was better than just 1% of the golfers (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Hadley recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Hadley recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

Hadley's three birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Hadley's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Hadley finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Hadley fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Hadley Odds to Win: +4500

All statistics in this article reflect Hadley's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

