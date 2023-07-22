Following the first round of the Barracuda Championship, Chad Ramey is currently 21st with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Chad Ramey at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Chad Ramey Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Ramey has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Ramey will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 38 -6 265 0 15 0 0 $900,338

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Ramey has had an average finish of 41st with a personal best of 21st at this tournament.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Ramey finished 21st when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,480 yards, 450 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Ramey has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,267 yards, 213 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey finished in the 27th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Ramey was better than 77% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.50.

Ramey did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Ramey recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Ramey carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.2 on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

In that last tournament, Ramey's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.9).

Ramey finished the Barbasol Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ramey finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Ramey's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

