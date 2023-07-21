After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yonny Hernandez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .167 with a double.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

Hernandez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 .000 AVG .200 .000 OBP .250 .000 SLG .300 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 0/0 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings