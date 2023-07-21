After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .167 with a double.
  • Hernandez has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
.000 AVG .200
.000 OBP .250
.000 SLG .300
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 4
0/0 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Heaney (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
