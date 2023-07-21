Yonny Hernandez Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yonny Hernandez At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .167 with a double.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.
Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.200
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.300
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|0/0
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
