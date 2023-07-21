Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 21
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks while batting .289.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (47 of 71), with at least two hits 21 times (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has an RBI in 33 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.7% of his games this year (41 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.312
|AVG
|.267
|.407
|OBP
|.396
|.576
|SLG
|.420
|13
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|24/19
|K/BB
|19/27
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
