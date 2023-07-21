Will Smith -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks while batting .289.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (47 of 71), with at least two hits 21 times (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Smith has an RBI in 33 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.7% of his games this year (41 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .312 AVG .267 .407 OBP .396 .576 SLG .420 13 XBH 13 10 HR 3 30 RBI 20 24/19 K/BB 19/27 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings