The Los Angeles Rams at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 ATS record last year.

Rams games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

Los Angeles won two games as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Rams Impact Players

Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 620 yards (36.5 per game).

Ernest Jones posted one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +2000 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

Odds are current as of July 21 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.