At +8000 as of December 31, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, nine Raiders games went over the point total.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th in the by totaling 352.5 yards per game.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last season, but they won just two games away from home.

Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Also, Jacobs had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, hauling in 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Maxx Crosby had 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

