Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 21
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .674 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 100 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .279 with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 67 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has an RBI in 38 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 57.6% of his games this season (53 of 92), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (19.6%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|49
|.311
|AVG
|.250
|.403
|OBP
|.361
|.659
|SLG
|.500
|27
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|34
|36/25
|K/BB
|33/33
|3
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Heaney (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.43 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
