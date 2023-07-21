The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .674 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 100 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .279 with 51 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 67 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has an RBI in 38 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 57.6% of his games this season (53 of 92), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (19.6%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 49 .311 AVG .250 .403 OBP .361 .659 SLG .500 27 XBH 24 15 HR 12 31 RBI 34 36/25 K/BB 33/33 3 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings