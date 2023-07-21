On Friday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .219 with 11 doubles and 15 walks.
  • In 51.5% of his 68 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 68 games this year.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this year.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 34
.229 AVG .209
.299 OBP .239
.295 SLG .245
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
16/10 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Heaney (6-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 4.43 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
