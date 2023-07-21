On Friday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .219 with 11 doubles and 15 walks.

In 51.5% of his 68 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 68 games this year.

Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this year.

He has scored in 19 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .229 AVG .209 .299 OBP .239 .295 SLG .245 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings