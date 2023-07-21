Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 21
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .219 with 11 doubles and 15 walks.
- In 51.5% of his 68 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 68 games this year.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this year.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.229
|AVG
|.209
|.299
|OBP
|.239
|.295
|SLG
|.245
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (6-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.43 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
