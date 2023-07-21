Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 21
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .188 with six doubles, 22 home runs and 50 walks.
- In 47.4% of his 78 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 78), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has had at least one RBI in 41.0% of his games this season (32 of 78), with two or more RBI 12 times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.1%.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|44
|.227
|AVG
|.157
|.376
|OBP
|.275
|.504
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|35
|36/26
|K/BB
|55/24
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
