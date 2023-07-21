The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .188 with six doubles, 22 home runs and 50 walks.

In 47.4% of his 78 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 78), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has had at least one RBI in 41.0% of his games this season (32 of 78), with two or more RBI 12 times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.1%.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 44 .227 AVG .157 .376 OBP .275 .504 SLG .412 13 XBH 15 10 HR 12 21 RBI 35 36/26 K/BB 55/24 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings