James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 21
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (115 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .243.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 46 of 88 games this season (52.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (22.7%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had an RBI in 22 games this season (25.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.256
|AVG
|.232
|.336
|OBP
|.330
|.411
|SLG
|.445
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|20
|53/12
|K/BB
|57/20
|8
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.43 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
