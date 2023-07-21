James Outman and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (115 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .243.

Outman has gotten a hit in 46 of 88 games this season (52.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (22.7%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had an RBI in 22 games this season (25.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .256 AVG .232 .336 OBP .330 .411 SLG .445 10 XBH 16 4 HR 8 21 RBI 20 53/12 K/BB 57/20 8 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings