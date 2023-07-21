James Outman and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (115 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .243.
  • Outman has gotten a hit in 46 of 88 games this season (52.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (22.7%).
  • Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has had an RBI in 22 games this season (25.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 46
.256 AVG .232
.336 OBP .330
.411 SLG .445
10 XBH 16
4 HR 8
21 RBI 20
53/12 K/BB 57/20
8 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Heaney (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.43 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
