Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 21
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .821 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558.
- He ranks third in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.8% of his games this year (73 of 95), with multiple hits 37 times (38.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 95), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this year (62.1%), including 19 games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.322
|AVG
|.323
|.390
|OBP
|.416
|.539
|SLG
|.576
|23
|XBH
|30
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|36
|36/20
|K/BB
|40/26
|8
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
