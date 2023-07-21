Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .821 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558.

He ranks third in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.8% of his games this year (73 of 95), with multiple hits 37 times (38.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 95), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.1% of his games this season, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this year (62.1%), including 19 games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .322 AVG .323 .390 OBP .416 .539 SLG .576 23 XBH 30 8 HR 9 28 RBI 36 36/20 K/BB 40/26 8 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings