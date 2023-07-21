The Texas Rangers (58-39) and Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Rangers are coming off a series victory over the Rays, and the Dodgers a series win over the Orioles.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (6-6) versus the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin (5-3).

Dodgers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.43 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.72 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.

Gonsolin enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gonsolin will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In five of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will send Heaney (6-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.43 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Heaney has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

