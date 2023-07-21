Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Mookie Betts and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Betts Stats

Betts has collected 100 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.380/.574 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 15 4-for-4 2 1 1 7 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 34 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He has a .323/.404/.558 slash line so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 6 0 at Mets Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (6-6) for his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 18 starts this season.

Heaney has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jul. 15 5.1 6 0 0 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 8 3.0 8 8 7 4 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 5.2 6 6 6 5 3 at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.344/.448 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.330/.511 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.