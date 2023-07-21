Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Rangers on July 21, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Mookie Betts and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Betts Stats
- Betts has collected 100 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .279/.380/.574 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 15
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 34 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .323/.404/.558 slash line so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (6-6) for his 19th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 18 starts this season.
- Heaney has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|5.1
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|3.0
|8
|8
|7
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|5.2
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .275/.344/.448 on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.330/.511 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.