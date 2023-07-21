Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (58-39) will host Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40) at Globe Life Field on Friday, July 21, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +105. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.43 ERA) vs Tony Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.72 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 39, or 60.9%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 35-23 record (winning 60.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Texas has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Dodgers have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+160) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Will Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -400 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.