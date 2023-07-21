Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to do damage against Tony Gonsolin when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 155 home runs.

Fueled by 339 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .450 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 527 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Dodgers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.42 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.257 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Gonsolin (5-3) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start three times in 14 starts this season.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Mets W 5-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles W 6-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Grayson Rodriguez 7/18/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bobby Miller Dane Dunning 7/23/2023 Rangers - Away Emmet Sheehan Martín Pérez 7/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi

