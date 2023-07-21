Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-110). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Los Angeles' past three games has been 9.3, a run during which the Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won eight of its 15 games, or 53.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of its 95 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 6-7-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 26-24 13-17 41-23 43-26 11-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.