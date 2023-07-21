Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (58-39) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (6-6) to the mound, while Tony Gonsolin (5-3) will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Dodgers contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a mark of 4-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (527 total runs).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule