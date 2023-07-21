Chris Taylor -- hitting .208 with a double, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .208.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.7%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (33.9%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 37 .205 AVG .210 .263 OBP .284 .452 SLG .467 9 XBH 11 4 HR 8 12 RBI 19 25/5 K/BB 43/10 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings