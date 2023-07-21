Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 21
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chris Taylor -- hitting .208 with a double, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .208.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.7%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (33.9%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|37
|.205
|AVG
|.210
|.263
|OBP
|.284
|.452
|SLG
|.467
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|19
|25/5
|K/BB
|43/10
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (6-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
