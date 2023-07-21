Casper Ruud begins the Hamburg European Open in Hamburg, Germany after falling just short at the Nordea Open, dropping the final to Andrey Rublev. Ruud's opening match is against Sebastian Baez (in the round of 32). At +400, Ruud is the favorite to win this tournament at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Ruud at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Ruud's Next Match

In his opening match at the Hamburg European Open, on Tuesday, July 25 (at 5:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Ruud will play Baez.

Casper Ruud Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

Hamburg European Open odds to win: +400

Ruud Stats

Ruud last played on July 23, 2023, a 6-7, 0-6 defeat by No. 7-ranked Rublev in the finals of the Nordea Open.

Ruud is 40-22 over the past 12 months, with two tournament victories.

Ruud has won two tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, with a match record of 21-7.

Ruud has played 27.7 games per match in his 62 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Over the past 12 months, Ruud has played 28 matches on clay, and 25.4 games per match.

Ruud has won 25.1% of his return games and 83.0% of his service games over the past year.

Ruud has claimed 84.6% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 28.1% of his return games.

