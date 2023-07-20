The Los Angeles Chargers have +2800 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Chargers games went over the point total.

Los Angeles compiled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the . Defensively, it ranked 20th, allowing 346.1 yards per game.

The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Eric Kendricks compiled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +2000 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

